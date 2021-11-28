Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.

Multiple reports say Riley informed his coaching staff of the decision Sunday afternoon. Riley was hired to be OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015. He took over the program for a retiring Bob Stoops in 2017. Riley holds a record of 55-10 in his time as head coach.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.