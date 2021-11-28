Lake Charles Holiday Art Walk labeled a ‘success’ on ‘Small Business Saturday’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s become a fixture of the holiday shopping weekend - “Small Business Saturday.” Across the state, small business owners are offering sales and special events. Here in Southwest Louisiana, the Lake Charles Arts and Humanities Council hosted their first Holiday Art Walk during the nationwide day to shop local.

“I’m glad a lot of people came even though it was not the best weather,” Magical Moments Picnics and Princesses owner, Hannah Pettifer said.

Vendors say the weather did dampen the mood a little bit, but it didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy local art, food, and live entertainment.

“Whenever we first started, it was raining; but people were out here with umbrellas and rain coats and they were ready to shop which is great,” Executive Director of the Lake Charles Arts and Humanities Council, Devan Corbello said. “It’s been a great turnout ever since!”

Downtown streets were swamped with shoppers - all seizing the day.

“A lot of stuff you find out here, you’re not gonna get on Amazon at all,” shopper Kourtlen Thomas said.

The White House is even encouraging Americans to shop local this Saturday after nearly two years of the Coronavirus pandemic and a shipping crisis and backlog at U.S. ports.

“If you’re trying to shop online right now, everything has been bogged down for months,” shopper Brookin Alexander said. “This really gives you that opportunity to get something unique for your family and to support local to give a little boost to an artist that’s been spending their year round trying to create these pieces just for people to come out and enjoy and potentially purchase.”

“We have so many people who took risks right?” Pettifer asked. “People took risks to open businesses and give us creative endeavors so gosh we have so much Lake Charles has to offer - how can we be blind to that?”

Organizers say they plan to host another Holiday Art Walk next year with even more to offer.

