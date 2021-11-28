GAME NOTES: No. 15 Texas A&M vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) are hosting No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) for the final regular season game of the season.

The Tigers are hoping to pull off the upset as head coach Ed Orgeron is coaching his final game in Tiger Stadium with hopes of making a bowl game.

LSU is coming off a sluggish performance on offense against Louisiana-Monroe in which they only came away with 10 points in four red zone trips and beat the Warhawks 27-14.

It is also senior night for a group that has seen the highs of winning a National Championship in 2019 and have seen back-to-back down seasons in 2020 and 2021.

One of the few bright spots for the Tigers has come from senior linebacker Damone Clark who has been named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top college linebacker. Clark leads the nation with 125 total tackles, and ranks No. 4 in solo tackles with 71.

