First Alert Forecast: Cool for the next few days, but warmer weather arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a good scattering of showers beginning midday Saturday and those continued into Sunday morning, but we are now done with rain for a few days. Temperatures will be cool through Tuesday with warmer weather arriving after that. Tonight will be chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast.

Monday and Tuesday will bring ample sunshine and nice weather to our area. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with low humidity. But changes begin late Tuesday as clouds begin to return and the humidity will too.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be fairly nice, just warmer and more humid. Lows will only reach the low to mid 50s and highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Friday through Monday of next week is much more uncertain, at least with respect to the timing of the next weather system. A cold front will eventually move through Southwest Louisiana, but it looks weaker with the bulk of the energy remaining north of our area. For now I am including a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday when the front moves through. Temperatures will remain warm until then too.

It is worth noting that there is a great degree of uncertainty regarding the timing of the weather this coming weekend. So, don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet; but do plan to monitor our forecasts through the week ahead.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

