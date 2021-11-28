Ethan Frey signs NLI to play LSU Baseball

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rosepine senior catcher/pitcher Ethan Frey signed his national letter of intent to play college baseball at LSU earlier today.

Frey was a big part of the Eagles 2021 Class 2A state championship run and he was a big factor in Rosepines’ success on the gridiron this season making it to the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of the program.

“Everything has finally paid off to achieve my dreams,” Frey said.

In the state title game, last season Frey pitched a shutout striking out 12 batters and allowing just four hits. Over the course of his career at Rosepine Frey has earned 2019 catcher of the year honors, all-district 1st team catcher, and was named the 2021 Class 2A state player of the year.

Frey will be embarking on his senior season as an Eagle in 2022.

