UPS prepares for peak shipping season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the busiest time of the year for shopping, but also for shipping.

Shoppers lined up early this morning to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Many of those shoppers, like Brittany Bullitt, were catching early deals, ready to send out their Christmas packages.

“Everything is gonna be there by like December 2, which is amazing,” Bullitt said.

She said she is getting her holiday shopping and shipping done sooner rather than later, especially after she ran into shipping delays last holiday season.

“Absolutely. Getting it done early and making sure it’s wrapped and under the tree,” she said.

UPS is also preparing for the holiday surge, which they call “peak season.”

“We are thrilled about this peak holiday season, and we are ready to make it the most successful peak in our company’s history,” said Nakeya Shelton, president of global and enterprise sales at UPS.

The pandemic and supply chain have caused UPS to see shipping delays, but they say they are ready for the surplus of holiday packages coming their way.

“It’s something we’ve been watching since the inception of the pandemic,” Shelton said. “The global supply chain bottlenecks have been a challenge for us all, but the good news is that UPS is ready to deliver.”

The best way to ensure your packages get to their destination on time is to prepare early.

“Early is best. So shopping early, shipping early, and allowing us to deliver early for you is going to be the best recipe for success this year,” Shelton said.

Shelton also reminds shoppers that proper boxing, taping and cushioning of packages is important to prevent shipping delays.

