SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2021.

Tyler Joe Courmier, 27, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; curfew.

Matthew Francis Taylor, 51, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; terrorizing.

Daniel James Butler, 29, Benton: Instate detainer.

Heather Marie Trimble, 36, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; traffic-control signals.

Tyson V Francis, 35, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); reckless operation; simple battery; operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; maximum speed limit; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Eliad Hercules-Lopez, 22: Federal detainer; special restrictions on use of Louisiana interstate highways.

