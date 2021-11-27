50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2021.

Tyler Joe Courmier, 27, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; curfew.

Matthew Francis Taylor, 51, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; terrorizing.

Daniel James Butler, 29, Benton: Instate detainer.

Heather Marie Trimble, 36, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; traffic-control signals.

Tyson V Francis, 35, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); reckless operation; simple battery; operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; maximum speed limit; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Eliad Hercules-Lopez, 22: Federal detainer; special restrictions on use of Louisiana interstate highways.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Friday kicked off holiday shopping as one of the biggest spending days of the year. You can...
Holiday Art Walk held in downtown Lake Charles on Saturday
KPLC 7 News Touchdown Live
TDL Quarterfinal round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights
Friday kicked off holiday shopping as one of the biggest spending days of the year. You can...
Holiday Art Walk held in downtown Lake Charles
UPS is preparing for the holiday surge, which they call “peak season.”
UPS prepares for peak shipping season