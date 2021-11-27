Lake Area shoppers got out early for Black Friday deals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People wasted no time rushing in line for deals Friday morning.

Shoppers were bundled up and in line before 5 a.m. Friday.

We spoke with some of those early risers hoping to catch a good Black Friday deal.

“Well, I just got off of work, so I came straight out here,” Forrest Ivy said.

“We usually go to bed around this time - it’s when we get off work,” Nicole Plauche said.

“Yeah, we just got off work, so we might as well make the best of the of the day,” Jill Quebedeaux said.

“We woke up at like 4 o’clock this morning, and we haven’t been home since,” Landon Johnson said.

Most stores kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving this year but were welcoming shoppers early Black Friday morning.

Ormise Scott, Academy store manager, says they’ve had a good turn out this year.

“You can just tell a lot of people wanted to get back to traditions, you know. A lot of people want to get back with their families and actually go and just have something to take their mind off of everything else that’s going on in life,” Scott said. “So, a lot of people like... it’s like five groups of five, six, and seven are just really excited to come shop our store, it’s like their old family traditions.”

And tradition is what brought Niecey Alexander out to shop this Black Friday.

“I have a tradition every year where I go out for Black Friday - me and my brothers used to do it every year. Like, you know, we’re pretty adamant about it,” Alexander said. “So, I decided that even though my family wasn’t here, I would get up and I would do Black Friday by, you know, getting dressed, coming out, getting some coffee and just hitting the stores up.”

