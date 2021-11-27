50/50 Thursdays
Holiday Art Walk held in downtown Lake Charles on Saturday

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday kicked off holiday shopping as one of the biggest spending days of the year. You can continue your shopping in downtown Lake Charles on Saturday.

There’s something for everyone at the Holiday Art Walk with local art, food trucks and live entertainment.

“Holiday Art Walk is really focused on holiday shopping to support local artists and to support local businesses when you’re doing your holiday shopping,” said Executive Director Devan Corbello.

This year, it’s replacing the annual holiday market held at Central School, which remains closed due to storm damage.

“The popularity of Spring Art Walk prompted us to combine those two ideas and to create a Holiday Art Walk, which is a great way for small businesses to have a store front during Small Business Saturday,” Corbello said.

Corbello said it’s an event the Arts and Humanity Council looks forward to hosting by creating an experience you can’t get at big name retailers.

“It gives an opportunity for local people to come and talk to these artists, to talk to these people that created these things that they’re buying themselves,” Corbello said.

The event will be held in the parking lot on the corner of Broad and Ryan streets. It lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

