FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy cold night; showers end early Sunday

Saturday evening rain chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the onset of very light rain over most all of Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, the combination of colder temperatures and clouds through the day likely kept most of you indoors by something warm! Today’s sprinkles are the just the start of what is shaping up to be a rainy night, but thankfully the intensity of the rain tonight doesn’t look to get much heavier that what we’ve seen so far today. This will keep rain amounts low as temperatures continue to hover in the upper 40s most of the night. Showers exit by early Sunday with rain chances decreasing around sunrise.

Lows tonight (KPLC)

Through the day on Sunday you’ll want to make sure to keep the coats and jackets as cloudy skies keep the chill in the air through the day tomorrow with highs not much warmer than today, only topping out around 60 degrees. At least the rain will have ended and clouds will start to clear out by Sunday night into Monday morning. This leaves us with a chillier start to Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A return to some sunshine will be just what the doctor ordered as we begin the new workweek with highs getting gradually warmer each day.

Warmer highs next week (KPLC)

We’ll start with a sunny beginning to the workweek on Monday as temperatures begin chilly but warm up into the middle to upper 60s by afternoon. Nights remain cool but afternoon high temperatures inch closer to 70 by Tuesday again with a lot of sunshine. Gulf moisture getting drawn back over the area by mid-week with increase the cloud cover just a bit and will eventually lead to slight rain chances returning by Thursday. Each day, highs inch closer to the middle 70s until another front arrives by the end of the weekend. This will keep rain chances in play through Sunday, followed by a slight cooldown for the beginning of the following week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

