Dec. 11 Election: Early voting locations in SWLA
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent press release, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder that early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.
Ardoin said voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.
ALLEN
- Allen Parish Registrar of Voters office, 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin 70655, 337-639-4966.
CALCASIEU
- Calcasieu Registrar of Voter’s Office, 1000 Ryan St. Rm #7, Lake Charles 70601-5250, 337-721-4000.
- Sulphur Law Enforcement Building, 500 N. Huntington St., Sulphur 70663, 337-721-4000.
- Dynamic Fitness, 602 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles 70611, 337-721-4000.
BEAUREGARD
- Registrar of Voters, 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder 70634-4050, 337-463-7955.
CAMERON
- No races taking place
JEFF DAVIS
- No races taking place
VERNON
- 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville 71446-4330, 337-239-3690.
