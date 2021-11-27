Dec. 11 Election: Early voting locations in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent press release, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder that early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.

Ardoin said voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

ALLEN

Allen Parish Registrar of Voters office, 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin 70655, 337-639-4966.

CALCASIEU

Calcasieu Registrar of Voter’s Office, 1000 Ryan St. Rm #7, Lake Charles 70601-5250, 337-721-4000.

Sulphur Law Enforcement Building, 500 N. Huntington St., Sulphur 70663, 337-721-4000.

Dynamic Fitness, 602 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles 70611, 337-721-4000.

BEAUREGARD

Registrar of Voters, 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder 70634-4050, 337-463-7955.

CAMERON

No races taking place

JEFF DAVIS

No races taking place

VERNON

301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville 71446-4330, 337-239-3690.

