50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dec. 11 Election: Early voting locations in SWLA

Ardoin said voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.
Ardoin said voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.(Julian Esparza)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent press release, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder that early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.

Ardoin said voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

ALLEN

  • Allen Parish Registrar of Voters office, 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin 70655, 337-639-4966.

CALCASIEU

  • Calcasieu Registrar of Voter’s Office, 1000 Ryan St. Rm #7, Lake Charles 70601-5250, 337-721-4000.
  • Sulphur Law Enforcement Building, 500 N. Huntington St., Sulphur 70663, 337-721-4000.
  • Dynamic Fitness, 602 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles 70611, 337-721-4000.

BEAUREGARD

  • Registrar of Voters, 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder 70634-4050, 337-463-7955.

CAMERON

  • No races taking place

JEFF DAVIS

  • No races taking place

VERNON

  • 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville 71446-4330, 337-239-3690.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Gun shots broke out in a Jennings neighborhood, sending bullets flying through a nearby house.
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office investigates after a shooting in Jennings
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 - excluding Sunday,...
Dec. 11 Election: What’s on your ballot
Citizens wanting to vote early may do so at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other...
Dec. 11 Election: Early voting begins Nov. 27
Candidates John McMahon and Isaac Riley are headed to a Dec. 11 runoff for Ward 3 constable in...
Ward 3 constable in Vernon headed to runoff