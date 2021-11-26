50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Thanksgiving at a Lake Charles Fire Station

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At Lake Charles Fire Station Number 6, holidays are just like any other day at work, but spending the holidays away from family is no easy task.

“I love what I do, I love it with a passion,” said firefighter Alvin Taylor. “I don’t have a problem with doing it, but then again, you got your family that you want to be around this time, so it’s bittersweet.”

“I come from a big family, and we’re always together, and it’s tough on days like this,” said firefighter Jameson Welch. “But you know, they always call me and text me or make fun of me over social media or whatever.”

Trying to make the best of the situation, these first responders have their very own Thanksgiving meal.

“We sit right here at the fire station right here in the kitchen, and we try to eat as a family,” Taylor said. “We try to keep everything family-oriented to make it feel like we’re home.”

They eat and enjoy each other’s company in between calls, of course. Even though they’re at work, they tell us it doesn’t feel like a job when you’re surrounded by your second family.

“This is my second family,” Welch said. “I spend more time with them than I do with anybody else. After 19 years, it’s just second nature now.”

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Lake Charles Fire Department,” said the firefighters.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

At Lake Charles Fire Station Number 6, holidays are just like any other day at work, but...
Thanksgiving at a Lake Charles Fire Station
The 2022 Grammy nominations are out, and one of our very own from Southwest Louisiana is in the...
Sean Ardoin earns Grammy nomination for ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’
Sean Ardoin Grammy nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album
VIDEO: Sean Ardoin earns Grammy nomination for ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’
Sulphur residents celebrate with annual community Thanksgiving dinner.
Sulphur residents celebrate with annual community Thanksgiving dinner