Thanksgiving at a Lake Charles Fire Station

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At Lake Charles Fire Station Number 6, holidays are just like any other day at work, but spending the holidays away from family is no easy task.

“I love what I do, I love it with a passion,” said firefighter Alvin Taylor. “I don’t have a problem with doing it, but then again, you got your family that you want to be around this time, so it’s bittersweet.”

“I come from a big family, and we’re always together, and it’s tough on days like this,” said firefighter Jameson Welch. “But you know, they always call me and text me or make fun of me over social media or whatever.”

Trying to make the best of the situation, these first responders have their very own Thanksgiving meal.

“We sit right here at the fire station right here in the kitchen, and we try to eat as a family,” Taylor said. “We try to keep everything family-oriented to make it feel like we’re home.”

They eat and enjoy each other’s company in between calls, of course. Even though they’re at work, they tell us it doesn’t feel like a job when you’re surrounded by your second family.

“This is my second family,” Welch said. “I spend more time with them than I do with anybody else. After 19 years, it’s just second nature now.”

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Lake Charles Fire Department,” said the firefighters.

