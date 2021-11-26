Advertisement

TDL Quarterfinal round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights

KPLC 7 News Touchdown Live
By Davon Cole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Southwest Louisiana schools will be looking to continue their road to the dome tonight.

Rosepine is looking for its first trip to the 2A semifinals in school history after a double-overtime thriller against Red River last week.

While Basile is back in the quarterfinal round for the eighth time in 10 years, the Bearcats are looking for their first trip to the semifinals since 1996.

As for Grand Lake, after losing in the state title game last year 33-7, the Hornets are looking to make it back to the title game and redeem themselves. Before 2020, the Hornets had never reached the quarterfinal round and have now done so in back-to-back seasons.

Quarterfinal Local Pairings

Class 2A

Class 1A

Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m.

As always, send us photos of you showing your team spirit!

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

