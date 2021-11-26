50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2021.

Lisa Michelle Govea, 40, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse.

Jada Brooke Leblanc, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated child endangerment; reckless operation.

Erik Arnulfo Betancourth Garcia, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Cristina Renee Cypher, 41, Moss Bluff: Domestic abuse.

Demarcus Natif Bryant, 25, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Miracle Demarcus Chretien, 26, Baton Rouge: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

At Lake Charles Fire Station Number 6, holidays are just like any other day at work, but...
Thanksgiving at a Lake Charles Fire Station
At Lake Charles Fire Station Number 6, holidays are just like any other day at work, but...
Thanksgiving at a Lake Charles Fire Station
The 2022 Grammy nominations are out, and one of our very own from Southwest Louisiana is in the...
Sean Ardoin earns Grammy nomination for ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’
Sean Ardoin Grammy nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album
VIDEO: Sean Ardoin earns Grammy nomination for ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’