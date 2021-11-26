SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2021.

Lisa Michelle Govea, 40, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse.

Jada Brooke Leblanc, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated child endangerment; reckless operation.

Erik Arnulfo Betancourth Garcia, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Cristina Renee Cypher, 41, Moss Bluff: Domestic abuse.

Demarcus Natif Bryant, 25, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Miracle Demarcus Chretien, 26, Baton Rouge: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.