Sports Person of the Week - Brennon Conner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brennon Conner’s swimming journey started when he was just 10. While it’s been rewarding, it was never easy.

“It was either pick baseball or swim, and I was on the phone that night with my all-star coach and my mom walked in and I was crying I had no clue which one to pick and she was like you have more talent in swim,” Conner said. “She was like trust me and I trusted her.”



Fast forward to today and Conner has six division three state titles, two LHSAA records. Those records in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle were set at the division three state championships earlier this month.



“I just put my head down and swam as fast as I could and I stayed focused,” said Conner. “Stayed in tunnel vision not worrying about other people just go in and race and have fun with it.”



Finishing his high school career was a strong motivator following his junior year. Conner competed but came up short of a state title for the first time in his Jennings career.



“A loss it means almost more than a win. It teaches you a lot more than a win. When you lose you have something to look up to and to grind back you know you want to be back on top. It really helped me this past year,” Conner said.



As he approaches the Winter junior national’s next month, he has a new goal that he wants to achieve.”



“I’m just trying to go best times,” said Conner. “Quicker in my 1500 free.”



