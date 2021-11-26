Sean Ardoin earns Grammy nomination for ‘Best Regional Roots Music Album’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 Grammy nominations are out, and one of our very own from Southwest Louisiana is in the running for an award.

Creole-rock artist Sean Ardion’s latest album is a contender for “Best Regional Roots Music Album.”

This isn’t Ardion’s first time being nominated for a Grammy Award - it’s his third.

“It’s really an honor to represent Southwest Louisiana - being a two-time Grammy nominee and now three-time Grammy nominee, becasue it kind of puts Lake Charles on the musical map,” Ardion said. “Third times a charm! Let’s win it.”

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock & Soul’s album, Live in New Orleans!, brings the best of both worlds when it comes to Creole and rock.

“This music is about representing Southwest Louisiana to the fullest and bringing it to the world so the world comes back and says, ‘What else do you have?’” Ardoin said. “So, I see myself as an ambassador for Zydeco music and for South Louisiana.”

Music is something Ardion holds close to his heart, as it’s been a huge part of his life.

“Music is life. I’ve known since five years old that this is all I ever wanted to do,” Ardoin said. “But now because what I do sets the atmosphere to give people the choice to be able to choose to be happy. Because you can’t make anybody be happy, but music is the closest thing to being able to do that.”

There are five albums nominated for “Best Regional Roots Music Album”

My People by Cha Wa

Bloodstains and Teardrops by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

Corey Ledet Zydeco by Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a

Live in New Orleans! by Sean Ardoin and Kreol rock and soul

We’ll find out who wins when the Grammys take place on January 31, 2022.

