Lake Charles church hands out 300 Thanksgiving meals in under an hour

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is giving back to their community this Thanksgiving.

New Shiloh Baptist Church had a goal of feeding 300 people Thursday morning and successfully did so in under an hour.

Church members say they are just glad they could give back to the community.

“It’s always great to give back,” church member Author Fuselier said.

Church members spent their Thanksgiving morning handing out meals in front of the church to members of the community.

They say some people didn’t have the means to cook a meal, while some may not have had people to spend the holiday with.

“We’re serving 300 people, whatever. People that don’t have Thanksgiving at their home - giving under God, we’re serving meals and giving to them,” church member Sherilyn Jefferson said.

Pastor Barry Thomas said he was actually planning on spending his Thanksgiving at the annual Cowboys game but had a change of heart.

“I got an inspiration to feed people for Thanksgiving instead of going to the football game,” Pastor Barry said.

Cars lined up in front of the church as volunteers brought out hot Thanksgiving meals. The meals were complete with turkey, dressing and rolls and were handed out to anybody who needed one.

Sandy Thomas, wife of Pastor Thomas, says she enjoys being able to give back to the community.

“It’s always more blessed to give than it is to receive,” Thomas said. “So, it makes our hearts glad that many can come and enjoy a nice hot meal.”

The meals were catered by The Kitchen, right here in Lake Charles, and all 300 meals were handed out in less than an hour.

“It’s truly a blessing,” church member Yolanda Simmons said. “I definitely want to give honor to God and all our church family here for all that they’re doing.”

The volunteers say they are just thankful they could give back to the community, especially after the difficult year those in Southwest Louisiana had.

“We’re just grateful that we can be blessed to be a blessing,” Pastor Barry said.

