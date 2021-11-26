50/50 Thursdays
Historic City Hall to be open Thanksgiving Weekend

The center is located at 1001 Ryan Street.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday evening, the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center announced it will be open Thanksgiving Weekend.

The center said it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

The center also said there will be three floors’ worth of traveling exhibits:

  • “High Flying and Living Large: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos” includes fifty colorful and energetic compositions that span the artist’s career. The exhibit includes landscapes, architecturals, animals, sunflowers, and cityscapes. The show’s final day in Lake Charles is on Saturday.
  • ”The Pace Collection” is also on view in the center’s newly renovated second-floor marble gallery. Featuring more than 30 woodblock prints by Paul Jacoulet (1896-1960) and Ogata Gekko (1859-1920), this exhibition highlights more than a century of Japanese printing traditions. The collection is owned by Lake Charles resident Maureen Miller and was gifted to her by the late JoAnna Pace Lawes Johannsen.
  • “Something Old, Something New” by the Artisan’s Gallery on the first floor.

The center is located at 1001 Ryan Street and has resumed normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the center said admission is free.

The Charlestown Farmers’ Market is open on Bilbo Street behind the center every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, according to the center.

For more information, your asked to call 491-9147 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.

