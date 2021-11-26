50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible again this weekend, temperatures will remain cool

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected it was noticeably cooler Friday and it will remain chilly through the weekend. Temperatures will fall quickly overnight even though we may still have some high thin clouds over the area. By Saturday morning lows will range from near freezing north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast. Frost is likely in all areas north of US Highway 190, and possible as far south as I-10 in rural areas.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Unfortunately the forecast remains cloudy through the weekend with rain possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. This is thanks to an upper level system crossing our area from west to east. Right now it looks like the timing of the rain may be most likely in the evening and overnight hours. This may allow most outdoor activities to continue without too much interruption. But please continue to monitor the forecast and check the radar using our First Alert Weather app too.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The models have been far too aggressive with both clouds and rain the last few weeks and hopefully that is true for this weekend too. If it is, that might lessen the impacts to our area. Plus the air is very dry so any rain that falls Saturday afternoon or early evening is likely to evaporate before it reaches the ground. But with time that process will increase the humidity and eventually rain will reach the ground.

Temperatures will remain cool this weekend with lows Saturday morning in the 30s and 40s area wide, but we will only climb into the low 60s during the day. And just like Friday it is possible we remain in the 50s, especially if we see no sun at all! Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but still rather cool.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Next week looks pretty nice with clear and cool conditions likely. Another cold front may arrive by next weekend, but those details are subject to change since it is over a week away.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

