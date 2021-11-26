FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and colder today; more rain returning late on Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning continue to drop behind yesterday’s cold front that brought some showers to the area for our Thanksgiving Day. Those showers have pushed out but clouds will continue to linger through the day. This will keep temperatures from warming up much through the day, with highs this afternoon only reaching the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will remain in place tonight with lows falling well into the 30s and 40s overnight. Our northern parishes could have some patchy frost early Saturday if winds calm enough, although clouds could prevent much if any frost from developing. Regardless, we’ll start our Saturday morning on a cold note!

Just as rain affected our area on Thanksgiving Day, more showers are in the forecast late in the day on Saturday as another disturbance moves across northern Mexico and Texas over the next 24 hours. This disturbance will move through the state Saturday night, bringing our first showers into the area by late-afternoon and evening. Rain will continue to remain likely Saturday night through early Sunday morning, with the disturbance quickly exiting Sunday and bringing an end to the rain very early in the day. Widespread rain amounts of around ½” look likely Saturday night through early Sunday.

Clouds will be slow to move out Sunday, keeping temperatures cool through the entire weekend, but sunshine will finally return by Monday which will help boost our afternoon temperatures up into the middle 60s. Eventually our afternoons in the 70s return by the early to middle part of next week with a much nicer stretch of weather for several days. Another front is possible by the end of next week which could cool things down a bit more by the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.