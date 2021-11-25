50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-210 in Lake Charles Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to the crash on I-210 East, near the Nelson Road exit, at 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers learned that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra traveling westbound on I-210 lost control and traveled through the median into oncoming traffic, said Sgt. Shaun Touchet of LCPD. The GMC struck a 2019 Ford F-550 that was traveling eastbound, according to the investigation. Two other vehicles struck debris that resulted from the crash between the GMC and Ford.

The driver of the GMC, 38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Touchet said.

The driver of the Ford truck was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Two other occupants of the Ford truck were also transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition, Sgt. Touchet said.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division was called to the scene to investigate the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Michael Flurry is the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced

Latest News

According to officials, when deputies arrived at the scene, four to six men fled on foot....
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Jennings
A K9 was brought in to assist in bomb detection, and the store was cleared within approximately...
Jennings police investigating bomb threat made towards Walmart on Wednesday
Having been homeless herself, Doucett said she understands the needs.
Eva’s Hot Plates hosts supply drive for the homeless in the community
Angel and his mom Tina Vesey read a book together
Teacher adopts special needs child whose mother died