Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-210 in Lake Charles Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to the crash on I-210 East, near the Nelson Road exit, at 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers learned that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra traveling westbound on I-210 lost control and traveled through the median into oncoming traffic, said Sgt. Shaun Touchet of LCPD. The GMC struck a 2019 Ford F-550 that was traveling eastbound, according to the investigation. Two other vehicles struck debris that resulted from the crash between the GMC and Ford.

The driver of the GMC, 38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Touchet said.

The driver of the Ford truck was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Two other occupants of the Ford truck were also transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition, Sgt. Touchet said.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division was called to the scene to investigate the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Michael Flurry is the lead investigator in this case.

