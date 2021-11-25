SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2021.

Travis Wayne Sellers, 37, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; failure to possess a license for home improvement (2 charges); theft under $25,000 (7 charges); contempt of court (3 charges).

Mark Anthony Handy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rudy Lee Benoit, 41, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Trenton Wade Barlow, 46, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Kenneth Burchett, 57, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Lakeasha Marie Bradford, 40, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Wayne Corder, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Renee Baehr, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges).

Marques Burton, 65, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 36, Houston, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvement.

Rufus Ira Dunn, 45, Montgomery: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Desmond Jamal Leday, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Hali Anne Miller, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; possession of thieves tools.

Lisa Michelle Govea, 40, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse.

