Road safety ahead of holiday weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A deadly start to the Thanksgiving travel weekend.

A fatal crash on I-210 Eastbound near the Nelson Road exit.

The Eastbound 210 entrance ramp from I-10 is shut down right now as Lake Charles Police investigate a two-vehicle crash just before Nelson Road.

State Police said one person died.

Earlier, we spoke with troopers about traveling this holiday weekend.

“We usually leave a little bit of a cushion room especially for Thanksgiving, but we’re just going up to Natchitoches so we’re hoping it won’t be too bad,” said Ryan Baniewicz.

Ryan Baniewicz and his family are just one of the many hitting the road this weekend.

“I mean I’m usually on hyper-alert anytime I drive around the holidays. I mean I don’t have kids but most people do and you got them in the backseat, you might have a dog in the back and things could get rowdy. I mean I always trying to drive defensively even if I know if I’ve got everything carefully in my car,” Baniewicz said.

Baniewicz said driving is not his only concern, he’s also keeping a close watch on gas prices.

“My wife and I have two places that we get gas from in town and it’s pretty strict. Everybody’s on a budget now and we literally have two places that we buy gas from,” Baniewicz said.

Louisiana State Troopers will be working this holiday season to enforce seat belt laws while also keeping an eye out for aggressive driving behaviors, speeding, and distracted driving.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said they’re ramping up patrol for the holidays.

“We’re actually putting more troopers on the roadway, that’s with all other agencies and some of those agencies we’re working together with those aggressive drivers, those drivers that are speeding, those drivers that are distracted so we want to make sure everyone is safe and have a really great weekend,” said Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal.

State Police said last year eight people died during Thanksgiving weekend on Louisiana roads, and more than 800 were injured.

