Jennings police investigating bomb threat made towards Walmart on Wednesday

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes has confirmed there was a bomb threat made towards a Jennings Walmart on Wednesday.

Semmes said a call went through to the pharmacy.

A K9 was brought in to assist in bomb detection, and the store was cleared within approximately an hour and a half, according to Semmes.

Investigators are now trying to track the phone of the suspect, according to Semmes.

