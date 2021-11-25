Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gunshots broke out in a Jennings neighborhood, sending bullets flying through a nearby house Tuesday evening.

“A lady called in and said there were shots being fired outside of her house. And she saw a bullet come through her kitchen,” Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

According to officials, when deputies arrived at the scene, four to six men fled on foot. Officials said deputies were able to apprehend only one of the men.

Twenty-one-year-old Zaekeveyon Levi was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest. Officials said he had a loaded gun in his pants.

“They’re trying to identify those people,” Ivey said. “We towed three vehicles from that location. Those are being processed, and we’re going to get all of the evidence we can out of those to try to identify who these other individuals are.”

Ivey tells us they are unsure of what led to the shooting or if it was just a random act of violence.

But many living in the area told us this is not random or uncommon.

“They can’t come up with a legitimate reason to be firing into a residence inside the city limits of town,” Ivey said. “You know, and there’s innocent children in that house.”

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.