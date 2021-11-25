50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

LSP responding to fatal crash.
LSP responding to fatal crash.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported three people were killed and several others injured in a crash on Airline Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Officials state that it happened shortly after 5 p.m. just south of Interstate 10 on Airline Highway in St. James Parish near the Ascension Parish line. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Keayette Wilkens and her two passengers, Angela Wilkins and Jacon Wilkens, were traveling north on U.S. Hwy 61 and ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median and was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

State Police state that the three killed in the crash were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers in the other two vehicles were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

The wreck involved three vehicles, one of which caught on fire, Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Dixon Correctional Institute
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ends tonight, cloudy and cool through the weekend
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids