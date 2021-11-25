50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Giving thanks: Alexandria woman nearly two years cancer free

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman is thankful for being nearly two years cancer-free this Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 14, 2019, La’Kendra Coleman-Norris attended her yearly mammogram exam. After radiologists found a suspicious area of tissue, she was referred to a general surgeon for a biopsy.

“The biopsy was positive for cancer, and that’s when my whole world changed right then and there,” said La’Kendra.

She was just 43-years-old at the time of her diagnosis. She immediately had surgery to remove the cancer and began chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Rapides Cancer Center. Coleman-Norris said it was a good catch by a radiologist that made it possible to treat the cancer at such an early stage.

“I’m just very thankful that I took the time and got myself checked and a life-saving changing event happened,” said La’Kendra.

Dr. Bryce Beard, a Radiation Oncologist at the Rapides Cancer Center, reiterated just how important cancer screenings and early detection is.

“Mammograms are important because we know that they help to improve survivals for breast cancers,” said Dr. Beard. “That’s the case for some other cancers where we have some effective screening tools as well. When we catch cancers early, they’re usually more easily treated and our likelihood of curing the cancer is higher.”

Now two years cancer-free, Norris shares her story and provides support for breast cancer patients, and continues to advocate for others to get screened.

“You have to stand on your faith and know that you can beat this and that you can get through this. Please make sure you go and get your mammogram, if something isn’t right make sure that you have it checked,” said La’Kendra.

To read breast cancer statistics, CLICK HERE or CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Dixon Correctional Institute
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ends tonight, cloudy and cool through the weekend
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids