First Alert Forecast: Rain ends tonight, cloudy and cool through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From all of us at KPLC, especially the First Alert Stormteam, we want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!  Due to programming on KPLC our next newscast is not until 5 p.m. so we will see you then...

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

As expected we have rain moving across Southwest Louisiana ahead of a cold front.  Rain will remain possible into the evening and then gradually end from west to east.  The cold front will move through this evening and temperatures will drop quickly overnight.  Lows by Friday morning will reach the 40s in most areas, and with the wind it may feel like the 30s!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Friday will be noticeably cooler with lows in the 40s and highs only reaching the upper 50s.  Clouds will remain across the area with limited sunshine to warm things up, that’s why the highs are expected to remain in the 50s!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Unfortunately the forecast remains cloudy through the weekend with rain possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.  This is thanks to an upper level system crossing our area from west to east.  Right now it looks like the timing of the rain may be most likely in the evening and overnight hours. This may allow most outdoor activities to continue without too much interruption.  But please continue to monitor the forecast and check the radar using our First Alert Weather app too.

Temperatures will remain cool this weekend with lows Saturday morning in the 30s and 40s area wide, but we will only climb into the low 60s during the day.  And just like Friday it is possible we remain in the 50s, especially if we see no sun at all!  Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but still rather cool.

Next week looks pretty nice with clear and cool conditions likely.  Another cold front may arrive by next weekend, but those details are subject to change since it is over a week away.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

