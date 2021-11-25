First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives on Thanksgiving, but clouds may linger into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw lots of sunshine Wednesday as afternoon highs top out in the low 70s, but southerly winds pushed humidity levels up. It will be noticeably warmer tonight with lows only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s in most areas. Clouds will be increasing overnight too, but rain looks unlikely before sunrise Thursday.

The next cold front will move through late Thursday and this will bring scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Thanksgiving. The rain looks most likely from late morning into the early evening hours. If you are planning anything outdoors for Thanksgiving it would be best to plan for rain and just move indoors or at least be prepared to deal with rain. Temperatures will be warm during the day with lows starting off in the 60s and highs reaching the low 70s, but temperatures will drop in the evening after the front moves through.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with lows in the 40s and highs only reaching the low 60s. Clouds are likely going to be slow to clear and that will keep temperatures on the cool side and it is possible that we don’t warm out of the 50s during the day.

The biggest forecast challenge is whether or not the clouds fully clear and leave us with a nice looking weekend or not. The models show the front remaining just offshore and upper level winds would favor clouds sticking around. I don’t see any reason why outdoor plans would need to be adjusted, but plan to monitor the forecast for any changes over the coming days.

Sunday’s forecast is also difficult for the same reason, though it looks more likely that clouds will be around. And we may also see a few showers, so I have included a 30% chance of rain. The timing of the rain looks most likely on the early morning or even Saturday night timeframe.

Next week looks pretty nice with clear and cool conditions likely. Another cold front may arrive by next weekend, but those details are subject to change since otis over a week away.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.