Eva’s Hot Plates hosts supply drive for the homeless in the community

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those in the giving spirit this holiday, Eva’s Hot Plates is hosting a Thanksgiving donation drive for those who are homeless in the community.

Lake Charles food truck, Eva’s Hot Plates, is lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been in business for a whole year, and now, it’s time to give back to my community.,” owner Eva Doucett said. “I know everybody just down, you know, through the COVID and the hurricanes, but I’m here to uplift everyone and hope everybody have a happy holidays.”

Having been homeless herself, Doucett said she understands the needs.

“I thank God for everything. I really prayed for this day. Like, I was living out of hotel room to hotel room. I know how it feels,” Doucett said.

Having that experience, she hopes people will find it in themselves to donate this holiday season.

“I really do need, you know, people to come out and support, because you know, I don’t want the homeless to be cold or left out this year for Thanksgiving,” Doucett said. “Anything to keep the homeless warm, you know, like coats, rain jackets, rain boots, jeans. It don’t have to be new, it can be old.”

She adds bigger items like tents and heaters are also welcome. Donations can be dropped off in the boxes set up in front of the food truck.

Doucett hopes to get enough supplies to distribute tomorrow when she passes out hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

