Chamberlin scores career-high 29 points to lead McNeese over Centenary, 91-53

LAKE CHARLES— Freshman Kaili Chamberlin led a trio of Cowgirls with a career-high 29 points in a McNeese women’s basketball 91-53 win over Centenary Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.

“I did like the energy to start but we didn’t shoot the ball that well,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “There were a couple of gaps in the first and second quarter where we didn’t shoot the ball extremely well.”

Also scoring in double figures for the Cowgirls was Cristina Gil and Emerson Taylor, both freshmen came off the bench to score 10 points apiece.

Chamberlin was 10 for 20 from the field and 7 of 14 from the three-point range. She also ended the game with seven rebounds.

Centenary guard and former Sulphur Golden Tor Addy Tremie was second on her team in scoring with nine points.

McNeese (3-2) jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead to open the game and ended the first quarter with a 20-6 lead.

Centenary (1-5) got within eight points 29-21 with 3:40 left in the second quarter but Chamberlin canned three straight treys to give McNeese a 45-23 lead.

The Cowgirls continued to build on its lead in the second half using the three-pointer to stay well ahead of the Ladies. McNeese outscored Centenary 46-30 in the second half and ended the game with 11 three-pointers.

McNeese controlled the boards and outrebounded Centenary 65-34, scoring 31 points off second chance. The Cowgirls were also credited with a season-high six blocks.

“The offensive rebounding is what really got us started as far as getting up down the floor and once we hit those three three’s, it opened things up for us.”

Junior Divine Tanks led McNeese with 15 rebounds while Gil was credited with nine.

Jazzmyn Jones led Centenary in scoring with 12 points while Alana Jones led the Ladies with nine rebounds.

McNeese will remain home to host UL Lafayette at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

