Basile Bearcats preparing for semifinal game vs No. 1 Logansport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off the heels of their second-round playoff win against Delta Charter, the Basile Bearcats’ next challenge is against No. 1 seeded Logansport.

“We knew they were going to be tough from watching them on film,” said head coach Kevin Bertrand. “We knew what they were capable of doing and we just knew that we had to battle for four quarters and that’s what we did.”

Getting a win on the road isn’t easy in the playoffs, but the Bearcats were determined to keep their season alive.

“Felt pretty good you know we went over there it was a long ride a long trip,” said senior tight end Justin Smith. “Went over there and did the job took the dub and ready for round three at home.”

The Bearcats have made it to the Quarterfinals in eight out of the last ten season, but are still hungry to make it to the next round. If they want to make it they’ll have to contend with the Tiger’s high-powered offense.

“They really can do it all you know. Run, pass, they play defense they’re a complete team and they’re well-coached,” Bertrand said. “We know that going into Friday night we’re going to have to play our best game of the year to even give ourselves a chance.”

Like they’ve done all season the Bearcats will rely on their run game and defense to keep them in the game.

“We have to be able to control the tempo of this game. They’re a fast-moving team and they score in bunches so the longer we can keep the ball out of their hands the better so we need to be able to run consistently and move the chains,” Bertrand said.

Logansport has averaged nearly 50 points in their last two games. A tall task for a defense that’s given up just under 15 in the last two rounds.

“It’s important because we have three seniors on our line and then the other guys are young so we kind of taught them throughout the rest of the year how to block and stuff so it’s good to have those three guys back this year to help the younger guys,” Smith said.

