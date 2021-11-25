50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Dixon Correctional Institute

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The following information comes from the Dixon Correctional Institute:

A multi-agency manhunt and investigation are underway for an inmate who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute this morning. Law enforcement is searching for 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.(WAFB)

Cheevis is currently serving time for September 18, 2019, sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery - 5 years, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 10 years. Both sentences are being served consecutively. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22, 2021, and was a trustee. He was previously on two years probation with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections in 2018 for an Illegal use of a Weapon conviction out of Caddo Parish.

Agencies assisting in the manhunt include Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team, Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshalls.

If you know the whereabouts of Cheevis, please contact Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

