50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2021.

Khalil Raheem Senegal, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; owner must secure registration.

Timothy Wayne Wilrye, 52, Westlake: Assault.

Kara Shay McKean, 35, Vinton: Battery.

Joseph Courie Anderson, 43, Lake Charles: Violating public health or safety; arson.

James Edward Luye, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Wayne Pullam, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; battery of a police officer; assault.

Adrien Gerard Weathers, 19, Lake Charles: Battery.

Donavon Lrhon McZeal, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Frank Butler III, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Linda Gail Whelchel, 63, Westlake: Cruelty to the infirm; filing or maintaining false public records.

Thomas Vernas Hilliard, 45, Bridge City, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by someone convicted of abuse of a dating partner; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

James Alexander Myles, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day cold front brings rain and a return to colder temperatures for Friday shoppers
Busy day at MSY
Kenner man pleads guilty to airline baggage scam
Food insecurities in SWLA
Food insecurities in SWLA
Food insecurities in SWLA
Food insecurities in SWLA