SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2021.

Khalil Raheem Senegal, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; owner must secure registration.

Timothy Wayne Wilrye, 52, Westlake: Assault.

Kara Shay McKean, 35, Vinton: Battery.

Joseph Courie Anderson, 43, Lake Charles: Violating public health or safety; arson.

James Edward Luye, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Wayne Pullam, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; battery of a police officer; assault.

Adrien Gerard Weathers, 19, Lake Charles: Battery.

Donavon Lrhon McZeal, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Frank Butler III, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Linda Gail Whelchel, 63, Westlake: Cruelty to the infirm; filing or maintaining false public records.

Thomas Vernas Hilliard, 45, Bridge City, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by someone convicted of abuse of a dating partner; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

James Alexander Myles, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer.

