Southern University’s Human Jukebox to perform at halftime during Thanksgiving Saints-Bills game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Of course Thanksgiving night in the Caesars Superdome just wouldn’t be right without the melodic tunes of the Southern University Human Jukebox.

The World Renowned marching band has announced that it will perform at halftime on Thursday, Nov. 25 during the New Orleans Saints’ match up against the Buffalo Bills.

Thanksgiving Day in The Big Easy will also feature the return of Drew Brees to the Superdome for the first time since announcing his retirement at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

According to officials, Brees will be broadcasting the game. Then at halftime, the team, fans and the city will get the chance to hear Brees speak during halftime.

Kick off in the Dome is set for Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

