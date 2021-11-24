Rosepine Eagles preparing for first-ever quarterfinal football game

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles are still flying high after their double-overtime victory against Red River on Friday, but this week presents a new challenge as they get ready to take on top-seeded Many, the defending Class 2A State Champions.

“It feels great just to know that in the summer has paid off, the early mornings the long nights coming out here to throw the football, lifting weights, and building a good bond as a team it finally paid off,” said quarterback Ethan Frey. “To do something and go a little further than any other team in Rosepine history ever has.”

It was a grind-it-out type of game against Red River as the Eagles managed to come out on top thanks to a game-winning two-point conversion that has Rosepine in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

“I don’t want it to end,” said tight end Cole Donahue. “That’s why I think a lot of the boys are still playing so hard because we have a good connection with everybody and they don’t want to see us leave and this be the last time we ever play football.”

The Many Tigers are next on the docket as they come off a 51-22 drubbing of East Feliciana. The Tigers are led by future Power 5 athletes Tackett Curtis and Tylen Singleton as they allow less than 17 points per game.

Many will be the pinnacle of challenge the Eagles will face, but head coach Brad Ducote believes his team is up for the challenge.

“They run the football and they try to run it down your throat and they’ve been pretty successful over the last decade, so yeah it’s Many,” said head coach Brad Ducote. “Our kids are ready for the challenge. We’re just ready to play the game.”

If Rosepine hopes to break the bracket, quarterback Ethan Frey will likely need to have another big night like he did vs. Red River, scoring five touchdowns. His ability to run the ball alongside leading rusher Grant Ducote will be the Eagles’ X-factor.

“It’s been there all season,” said Frey. “I’ve just been saving it for the playoffs if we’re being honest.”

“They have played well in the first two playoff games and then Ethan Frey offensively has really really turned up his game especially in the running game,” said Ducote. “To me, that’s the biggest difference.”

On the other side of the ball, the Eagle’s defense has shown improvement this season. Although they admittedly got lax in the second half against Red River, Rosepine is focused on not letting that performance define them.

“We’re a bunch of guys. We don’t have the biggest size, but we just have that mentality. We like playing the underdog role we’ve had it since the first round when people were saying we were going to lose,” said linebacker Braden Trull. “I feel like our mentality [is that] it doesn’t matter we’re going to take it to them.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.