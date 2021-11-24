50/50 Thursdays
Port of Lake Charles remaining vital to LNG operations

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is quickly becoming the largest exporter of LNG, and many of those operations are done at the Port of Lake Charles.

Southwest Louisiana is a center of interest for liquefied natural gas.

“You have Cameron LNG that’s currently shipping product right now. You have Venture Global that’s coming online very soon - Chenier Pass in Cameron Parish on the west side of the parish,” general counsel for the Port of Lake Charles Jon Ringo said.

Add driftwood, magnolia and Lake Charles LNG to the race, and it’s no wonder the region is leading the way for an economic boom.

“It’s thousands of construction jobs and then hundreds of long-term, high-paying permanent jobs,” Ringo said. “But it’s not just that, right. I mean, it’s every dentist, every doctor, every hair salon, restaurant is impacted by these plants.”

As Ringo explains, the port is an important asset to the operations of these LNG plants.

“They need a deep-water channel, they need access to pipelines,” Ringo said. “We’ve got both of those.”

The port has announced several expansions in the last few years, on top of making repairs caused by storm damage. But, the expansions make the ports work more efficiently, allowing them to export liquefied natural gas around the world.

“We lease that property out for these large-scale industrial projects, and so, that’s what we want to do,” Ringo said. “We want cargo at our docks, and we want projects on the property that we own because that’s how we impact the community for the better.”

The Port of Lake Charles has been exporting LNG since 2016.

