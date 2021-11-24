50/50 Thursdays
LSU women’s basketball beats Tulane, 75-58

LSU Women's Basketball
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball (3-1) team handed Tulane (4-1) their first loss of the season in the PMAC on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Tigers defeated the Greenwave 75-58.

LSU senior Faustine Aifuwa had a season-high 17 points and 8 rebounds for the win. The victory improves the Tigers’ all-time record against Tulane to 33-9.

As a team, LSU shot 48 percent from the floor.

Five Tigers would go on and finish the game against Tulane with double-digit figures:

Faustine Aifuwa

Khayla Pointer

Alexis Morris

Autumn Newby

Jailin Cherry

The game against Tulane would be the fourth straight game this year LSU put up 70 or more points.

The Tigers were only 1 for 9 shooting from beyond the arc as Tulane’s zone defense made it very difficult for the Tigers to attempt threes.

LSU had the lead for nearly the entire game, as they were in front for 39 of the 40 minutes played.

Tulane was led statistically by Baylor transfer and Louisiana native Moon Ursin, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. Dynah Jones finished with 18 points including a 4 for 6 shooting performance from three-point range.

Next up for LSU is a business trip to Puerto Rico for the San Juan Shootout over Thanksgiving. LSU will play in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT against New Mexico State and on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against Missouri State. Both of the games will be available to be streamed on Flohoops.

