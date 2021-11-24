50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDI urging Medicare beneficiaries to beware of cold calls

The Louisiana Department of Insurance SHIIP program said it wants Medicare beneficiaries to...
The Louisiana Department of Insurance SHIIP program said it wants Medicare beneficiaries to know they should never get a call about Medicare from someone with whom they don’t already have a relationship.(Photo Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program said it is urging Medicare beneficiaries to ignore unsolicited calls offering to help them switch to a different Medicare plan during the ongoing Medicare Open Enrollment.

Scammers try to generate commissions by booking Medicare beneficiaries into a new plan, the LDI said in a press release Tuesday.

Insurance agents are not allowed to make cold calls to solicit business, so agents sometimes engage outside marketers to call Medicare beneficiaries and promise to put them into “a better” plan, according to the LDI.

In fact, the call has nothing to do with placing someone in a more appropriate plan and may often result in the Medicare beneficiary ending up in a worse plan, the LDI said.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance SHIIP program said it wants Medicare beneficiaries to know they should never get a call about Medicare from someone with whom they don’t already have a relationship.

The LDI said Medicare beneficiaries can protect themselves by doing the following:

  • Do not engage with unsolicited callers who want to talk with you about Medicare.
  • Do not give unsolicited callers your name, your Medicare identification number or your Social Security number. Scammers could use this information to make changes to your plan without your knowledge.
  • If you do get an unsolicited call about Medicare, ask the caller for their name and license number, then call Medicare or call our SHIIP program to report what you experienced.
  • If you discover that your plan has been switched without your knowledge, call the Louisiana Department of Insurance SHIIP program so that we can ask Medicare to change it back.
  • If you have questions about Medicare, call a trusted partner like SHIIP or the Senior Medicare Patrol.

If you have questions or are concerned you or a loved one may have been a victim of a scam, you are asked to contact SHIIP at 1-800-259-5300 or the Senior Medicare Patrol at 877-272-8720 or go to www.stopmedicarefraud.org.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

As hearts break, former Saints punter Thomas Morstead signs with Atlanta
According to the press release, the new guidelines went into effect Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Lake Charles Memorial Health System lifts mask mandate for COVID-19 vaccinated employees and visitors
Where to get your vaccination in SWLA
COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana
According to Library Director and DeRidder Rotary Club member Erin Chesnutt, over $9,000 in...
Beauregard Parish Library to kick off early literacy program in 2022