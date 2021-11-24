Kamara will miss his third game in a row
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara will not suit up for the Bills game due to a knee injury. It’ll be the third game in a row the running back will miss.
His backfield mate, Mark Ingram, is questionable for the Thanksgiving game with a knee injury.
Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) will also miss the contest.
The Saints are riding a three-game losing streak. Right now, the Bills are favored by 6.5 points.
