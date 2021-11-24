Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatched to area of Jennings in reference to shots fired Tuesday

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - In a post made to Facebook Wednesday, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to an area of Jennings in reference to shots fired Tuesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Wilbert D Rochelle Avenue and East GC Chaney Street in Jennings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in reference to shots fired in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arriving in the area observed several males running, one had a long gun in his hands, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies pursued on foot and apprehended one subject on Wilbert D. Rochelle Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the complainant reported to deputies they were in their home watching television when they heard the shots fired outside.

The victim reported smoke in her kitchen from bullets fired thru the wall, and the home was also occupied with small children, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Zaekeveyon Tramaine Levi, 21, of Welsh, was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said during pat-down of Levi, deputies located a loaded Glock .40 caliber magazine in his pant’s pocket.

Four other subjects were seen by the complainant running away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional arrests and charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

