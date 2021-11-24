50/50 Thursdays
BREAKING: LCPD investigating crash on I-210 near Nelson Road; one person confirmed dead by state police

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says it is currently investigating a crash involving two vehicles on I-210 near Nelson Road.

According to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D, one person has been confirmed dead.

State police are asking motorists to use an alternate route and expect delays.

There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen, according to state police.

