FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day cold front brings rain and a return to colder temperatures for Friday shoppers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning are a tad bit milder in most areas as southeasterly winds and some clouds have worked back in across the area. Temperatures range from the 40s to low 50s at sunrise with a fast and steady warmup through the day with highs this afternoon into the 70s. If you throw on a jacket this morning, make sure to be prepared for the warmer afternoon. Despite some clouds moving in through the day, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and we’ll begin to notice the humidity rising as well. This will keep lows even warmer tonight into the lower 60s.

Thanksgiving Day will be busy weatherwise as we start off with temperatures in the 60s at sunrise with mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the morning a fast approaching line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from Texas, bringing some of our first rains to the northern parts of our viewing area around mid-morning. This threat of rain will steadily increase area-wide by midday and through the afternoon. Models have sped up the arrival of rain just slightly which also means the heaviest rain will move through faster and begin tapering off later in the afternoon.

Rain totals less than 1 inch are expected and no severe weather with any of the storms that move through embedded within the line of rain. Only a few lingering showers will remain through early evening with drier weather overnight as temperatures drop from the 70s tomorrow around midday into the 40s by early Friday morning. If you’re braving the shopping lines on Black Friday, make sure to have on a sweater or sweatshirt as the day as a whole will feel much cooler due to a lack of sunshine and blustery north winds.

Highs on Friday struggle to reach 60 degrees through the day and will again cool down into the 40s for Sunday morning. A slight chance of a few showers are possible Sunday as a disturbance passes off to our south, keeping the better rain chances across the Gulf waters. A lot of sunshine finally returns early next week with highs slowly returning to the 70 degree mark with cool nights in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.