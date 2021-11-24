Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 24, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 and 78% of deaths from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 22.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 337 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 194 patients hospitalized (8 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.21 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 26 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 24 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 36.47 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38.56 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27.96 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30.72 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.05 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lake Charles Memorial Health System lifts mask mandate for COVID-19 vaccinated employees and visitors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Lake Charles Memorial Health System lifts mask mandate for COVID-19 vaccinated employees and visitors

Coronavirus

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
List of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Southwest Louisiana.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 23, 2021

Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 22, 2021

Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 19, 2021

Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 18, 2021

Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates

Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST
|
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority of those are people 65 and up.

Coronavirus

LDH recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older ahead of holiday season

Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST
|
By WAFB Staff
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 17, 2021

Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.