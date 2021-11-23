SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2021.

Taner Allen Brown, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lacey Desean Waters, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Wilfredo Isaias Quintero, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second-degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jessie Ray Bushnell, 40, Lake Charles: Obscenity; trespassing; obstruction of a highway.

Armando Ortego Perez, 42, Lake Charles: No license for residential construction (2 charges); contempt of court; theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

Kermit Jerome Levier, 36, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); trespassing; escape.

Alden MacKenzie Price, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Danny Ray Mearse, 37, Starks: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; no rear reflectors on bicycles.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no rear reflectors on bicycles.

Cesar Omar Guerrero, 28, Sulphur: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; federal detainer.

