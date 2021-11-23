Report: Saints tackle Landon Young out for season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints rookie tackle Landon Young is done for the season after injuring his foot against the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Young made his first career start Sunday in Philadelphia. The Saints are banged up along the offensive line as both starting tackles, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead, were out last week.

In October, the Saints lost starting left guard, Andrus Peat, for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

