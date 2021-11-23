McNeese will not retain offensive coordinator Ronnie Letson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese’s (4-7) football season came to a close Saturday with a 24-20 loss to rival Northwestern State. Following their first back-to-back losing season since 1989-90, the Cowboys are closing the door on 2021 in more ways than one.

McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson announced Monday during his weekly press conference that the team will not retain Offensive Coordinator Ronnie Letson.

“It was just something that we wanted to improve on and mutually agreed that there are opportunities for us out there to improve our football team in other directions.”

Over the past two seasons, with Letson as OC, McNeese has averaged less than 27 points per game while posting a third-down conversion rate of 37 percent. In addition, McNeese was fifth among six teams in the Southland this past season in average yardage gained with 347.

Despite the lack of production, Wilson said the main issues came on first down and in the red zone.

“At times we were static from possession and 10. Early on, we were woeful. We were 0.4 yards per carry and that jumped up to five yards a carry on net down and distance, said Wilson. “You see situations where one game we were dismal in the red zone, but we improved at other times in the red zone. And so I think we made improvements in spots, but certainly not enough as an offense in totality which led to our decision of making a change.”

But a new offensive coordinator won’t be the only new face leading the McNeese offense in 2022, as starting quarterback Cody Orgeron will also be graduating from the program after six years. Orgeron ends his McNeese career with over 6,500 passing yards, over 1,000 rush yards and 61 total touchdowns in 42 games.

The Pokes will likely look to the transfer portal for a new signal-caller to compete for the job with those already on the roster.

“Yeah, we have some interest out there. The ones that you covet, you are going to have to go fight for. So we are committed to that fight to go show them all the reasons why [they should choose] McNeese and how that link could be the difference in having the type of season we desire,” said Wilson. “We really like our guys and like the guys that we have had— what they didn’t have was the experience.”

When it comes to finding a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, Wilson said he isn’t focused on a particular scheme.

“I want to cater to the strength of our quarterback and the guys that surround them,” said Wilson. “What those guys do well is how we will run our offense and so the more versatility and the strength of what the quarterback does will determine how and where we will go from an offensive schematic standpoint.”

The Pokes are on the clock to find both as signing day is set for December 16.

