LSU trying to keep roster intact during coaching change

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits continue to come from a season that just won’t end for the Purple and Gold. The latest bad news in Baton Rouge, cornerback Eli Ricks is in the transfer portal according to numerous media reports.

“I haven’t talked to Eli. I haven’t talked to his mom. I heard the same reports. I guess they’re true. I haven’t heard if they’re not,” said Ed Orgeron.

Now, the goal is to keep the roster intact for the next head coach at LSU.

“Stay here. You came to LSU, stay committed. Great school for you. Mickey Joseph and a couple of the other coaches took out all the freshman. Took them out to eat. They had a nice dinner with them. They were kind of like, what should we do? Everyone said stay here. You made a decision to be here. They’re going to hire a great man here. Y’all are going to be in great shape. We have sold LSU as much as we can,” said Orgeron.

Saturday could mark the end of the Coach Orgeron era at LSU. O chose to deflect most of the attention.

“Yeah with me it’s always been about the team. Nineteen seniors, it’s their last home game. So I want to think about them first. Send them out the right way. I don’t think it’s going to hit me until the end. I really don’t think that way. I am appreciative of the time I had here. A lot of great days,” said Orgeron.

LSU will be bowl eligible if they beat Texas A&M on Saturday. If the Aggies win, it’ll be LSU’s first losing season since 1999.

