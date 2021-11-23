50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since the 1946-47 season, LSU has held its first five opponents under 60 points, with the latest defensive prowess coming in a win over Belmont in the PMAC on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Tigers (5-0) dominated the Bruins (3-2), 83-53.

Tari Eason led the way with 17 points (8-of-12), seven rebounds, and three steals. Xavier Pinson added a season-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Brandon Murray chipped in 13 points and was 3-of-3 from behind the arc. Efton Reid had 12 points to go along with season-highs on rebounds (9) and blocks (3).

LSU shot a season-high 54.2 percent from the field (32-of-59) and 86.7 percent from the free throw line (13-of-15), while holding Belmont to 32.3 percent from the field. The Tigers forced 16 turnovers that they converted into 21 points.

LSU will next head to Niceville, Fla. to play in the Emerald Classic on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) is out for the 2021 season with an injury. [Brad McClenny/The...
LSU trying to keep roster intact during coaching change
McNeese Basketball
Warren returns to lead Cowboys to 98-54 win over Carver
Former McNeese Offensive Coordinator Ronnie Letson
McNeese will not retain offensive coordinator Ronnie Letson
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
LSU’s Damone Clark named Butkus Award finalist