Lake Charles Memorial Health System lifts mask mandate for COVID-19 vaccinated employees and visitors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Lake Charles Memorial Health System and affiliated Memorial Medical Group Clinics announced they are lifting the masking requirements for employees and visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the press release, the new guidelines went into effect Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Memorial said the announcement comes in response to the Louisiana Department of Health recently removing the masking mandate for health care facilities that had been issued July 26, 2021.

For visitors to Lake Charles Memorial or Lake Charles Memorial for Women:

● If COVID vaccinated, masking is not required.

● If not COVID vaccinated, masking is required.

For clinic and outpatients:

● If COVID vaccinated, masking is not required.

● If not COVID vaccinated, masking is required.

● Proof of vaccination may be required by the care team.

LCMHS employees:

● If COVID vaccinated, masking is not required unless requested by a patient.

● If not COVID vaccinated and with an approved exemption, masking is required at all times.

Pending the community positivity rate for COVID-19 or other regulatory directions, thee masking guidelines for Lake Charles Memorial Health System may change in the future, according to the press release.

Memorial said it will continue to monitor the situation, and it highly encourages the public to get their COVID-19 vaccination, as it is the best line of defense against this respiratory illness.

